This week, Kim Kardashian West returned to Paris for the first time since she was infamously robbed at gunpoint in 2016. Returning to the "City of Light" wasn't as difficult for Kim as it may seem.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"It was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also a place where I suffered great trauma," Kim wrote on her subscription-based website. "After the robbery, I completely changed how I travel—from extra security around me 24/7 to switching hotels. I've made all the necessary changes and precautions. I had [my husband Kanye West] by my side, which made me feel safe. I also have no jewelry anymore, so there's nothing for anyone to take."

Kim and Kanye returned to Paris for the Louis Vuitton runway show. Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott were also on hand.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

As far as the robbery in concerned, Kim said she "truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it."

"Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn't difficult for me," she added. "It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them. For me, there's no point in staying in a [messed up] state of mind. 'Feel it, go through it and move on' has always been how I try to live my life. I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me."

She concluded by saying, "I'm so happy I went back—and I got some really yummy food, lol! It was the perfect experience coming back to a city I love so much."