Beyonce and JAY-Z sent fans into a frenzy when they seemingly showed off their twins, Sir and Rumi, in photos featured during the first stop of their On The Run II tour in Cardiff, England, on June 6.

PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

The superstar duo shared portraits of themselves holding two babies while posing in front of some plants. But they weren't Rumi and Sir -- despite what fans may have thought.

Concert attendees were quick to post the images of Bey and Jay holding the decoy babies alongside a series of platitudes like "love never changes" and "love is universal."

During the concert, the couple also showed what appeared to be at-home video footage of themselves and the twins with other family members, including daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Bey's mom, Tina Knowles.

It's unclear whether or not the babies featured in the video are also imposters.

Since Beyonce gave birth last year, images of the twins, who will celebrate their first birthday in just a few days, have been scarce.

The superstar first gave the world a glimpse of Sir and Rumi last July.

While pictures of the kids are incredibly rare, the couple has commented on the babies. In January, Jay spoke to CNN's Van Jones about the newborns.

"We are in a beautiful time now because they are 7 months and they can't move," he joked. "They can just coo … they just coo and you don't have to, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait.' You know, they're not running anywhere yet. We are going to enjoy these couple of months until they start running, and then it's over."