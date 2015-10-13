Jennifer Lawrence wrote an essay clarifying where her anger was directed after discovering she was paid less than her "American Hustle" male co-stars.

After Sony was hacked in December 2014, it was revealed that the gender wage gap was still an issue. According to leaked documents, JLaw and Amy Adams were paid less than Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper and Jeremy Renner.

"When the Sony hack happened, and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with d----, I didn't get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself," she wrote in the latest edition of Lenny, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner's newsletter.

She said it took this long for her to open up, because she doesn't like "joining conversations that feel like they're 'trending.'"

"I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early. I didn't want to keep fighting over millions of dollars that, frankly, due to two franchises, I don't need," she wrote candidly.

She said that an element of "wanting to be liked" influenced her decision to not negotiate more money, because she didn't want to come across as "difficult" or "spoiled."

"At the time, that seemed like a fine idea, until I saw the payroll on the Internet and realized every man I was working with definitely didn't worry about being 'difficult' or 'spoiled.'"

Jennifer says her youth and inexperience may be to blame, but "based on the statistics, I don't think I'm the only woman with this issue."

She continued, "Jeremy Renner, Christian Bale, and Bradley Cooper all fought and succeeded in negotiating powerful deals for themselves. If anything, I'm sure they were commended for being fierce and tactical, while I was busy worrying about coming across as a brat and not getting my fair share."

Jennifer's "American Hustle" co-star has her back. "There's a double standard in the whole world, yeah, for sure," Bradley told ET. "This is just one aspect, so anytime there's a place where a voice can come out and be outspoken, that's great." Bradley went on to say he felt strong women were "very attractive" and that speaking out, like "Burnt" co-star Sienna Miller and Jennifer have done, "is making a difference."

Sienna gave details to E! of an instance when she turned down a gig because she wasn't offered equal pay.

"I walked away from a play that I wanted to do because I was offered less than half of what the other man was offered and it was just the two of us," she said, adding that she did, "what we have to start doing, unfortunately, at the expense of our creative dreams."

Jennifer took the Sony leak as a lesson learned. "I'm over trying to find the 'adorable' way to state my opinion and still be likable! F--- that," she said.

The 26-year-old Academy Award winner seemed to have put her own words into action as she is reportedly set to earn $8 million more than Chris Pratt in their new sci-fi movie "Passengers."