Miranda Lambert thinks Blake Shelton put her 'through hell,' plus more news

Blake Shelton reportedly put Miranda Lambert 'through hell'

Miranda Lambert has said she used the process of writing her album, "The Weight of These Wings," to help her deal with the end of her marriage to Blake Shelton. That doesn't mean she's completely healed from the experience, though. As she told HITS Daily Double earlier this month, her high-profile divorce made her extremely lonely. Watching Blake fall for Gwen Stefani within months of their split didn't help matters. "She wears her heartbreak like a badge," a source tells InTouch. "The cold-blooded way Blake broke her heart, cut her out of his life and shoved his romance with Gwen in her face is something that will scar her forever. Blake really put her through hell, and she's letting people know it." According to InTouch's insider, Miranda didn't just lose Blake when he called time on their relationship, which was suffering from the demands of their careers and the stress of multiple cheating allegations; she also lost her comfort zone in their hometown of Tishomingo, Okla., where Miranda ran a boutique and a bed and breakfast during their marriage. "In a matter of days, she was sent packing. She didn't know what hit her. She became more distraught when rumors spread that she'd cheated with a number of men and Blake did nothing to stop it. It was a nightmare for her," the source continues, adding that the singers' tour schedules drive them apart. "They became strangers. She lost trust in him, and he became suspicious of her. She knew the marriage was in trouble but somehow she always thought they could come together and save it." Although he reportedly called the final shot, telling Miranda it was over, Blake felt he "hit rock bottom" from the "devastating" situation, which he recently recounted to Willie Geist. Now that Miranda's opening old wounds with her new music, a source tells InTouch Blake "feels like he's being villainized" and " is done with Miranda writing and talking about the divorce." But Miranda apparently has no plans to stop opening up about their relationship and how it ended. "Blake's a big part of her confessional songs and is going to be for a long time to come," says the insider, "and if Blake's reputation takes a beating along the way, he's getting what he's long deserved." While Blake has been happily dating Gwen for nearly two years, Miranda and Anderson East called it quits earlier this year. She's reportedly now dating country singer Evan Felker of the Turnpike Troubadours.

