Justin Bieber has sleepover with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model during Selena Gomez break, plus more celeb love life updates for mid-March 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this week, starting with the story that made us ask, "Selena who?" On March 20 -- despite reports claiming that he and Selena Gomez were simply taking a step back "to reevaluate what's going on and what direction they want to go" in their relationship rather than breaking up entirely -- photographers caught Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Baskin Champion arriving at Justin Bieber's pad in what appeared to be pajamas. Later, the duo were joined by some of the singer's male friends at Craig David's concert at The Roxy in West Hollywood, where they danced together in the VIP section. According to "Entertainment Tonight," Justin "was seen with his arm wrapped around her waist during one song, and she was spotted dancing up on him throughout the show." The duo ended the night back at the pop star's home. They were seen leaving together around 7:30 the next morning. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

