"Hot felon" Jeremy Meeks could be ready to pop the question to Topshop heiress Chloe Green. On Monday, the convict-turned-model was seen looking at engagement rings on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California.

Eugene Powers/WENN.com

Joined by his pal Val Morgan, Jeremy did some window shopping at Peter Marco, where rings don't exactly come cheap.

A source told The Daily Mail the the couple is not currently engaged, but they are already planning on moving in together and starting a family. Jeremy, it seems, also has the blessing of Chloe's parents.

"Chloe wants to get pregnant right away. She's off the booze already," the source told The Mail. "Her parents have recently done an unexpected U-turn on Jeremy, and are now embracing him as one of the Greens. They are resigned to the fact he'll be a part of their lives forever."

BENHAMOU/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Jeremy and Chloe have been together since last summer after they were famously photographed kissing in the ocean in Turkey. At the time, Jeremy was still married to Melissa Meeks. They're currently hashing out a divorce.

Earlier this month, Jeremy agreed to pay Melissa, $1,000 a month in child support for their 9-year-old son Jeremy Jr. The payments are retroactive to November 1, 2017.

TMZ said Jeremy and Melissa also agreed to joint legal custody of they son, who will spend 30 percent of his time with his dad.

Jeremy is off the hook in terms of paying Melissa spousal support.

"We are pleased that we were able to get Melissa child support in an amount 25% above legal guidelines," Melissa's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, told TMZ. "And the parties have worked together to come up with a reasonable child custody and visitation schedule, as parents should."

Next up is the official divorce. The Blast reported on March 12 that Jeremy filed documents to have his and Melissa's marriage terminated immediately, even asking the court to put the divorce "ahead of all other issues."

"There has been a complete breakdown of the marriage and no further time or assistance will save the marriage," he said in his legal docs. "Both parties are ready to end the marriage and have marital status terminated."