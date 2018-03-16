Rapper Logic and his wife have split after two years of marriage.

TMZ reported the news on March 16, adding that the reason for the split is unknown. The duo does not share any children, so custody issues won't be an issue.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Logic and his wife, social media star and singer Jessica Andrea, married in October 2015. TMZ says that neither has officially filed divorce docs, but reconciliation doesn't seem likely.

"The home they purchased together last year is about to hit the market," the report indicated.

The former couple walked the red carpet at the Grammy awards in late January, when he was nominated for two awards, including Song of the Year for "1-800-273-8255."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Speculation that the two were on the outs began to rise recently after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jessica unfollowed Logic on Instagram. For what it's worth, he still follows her.