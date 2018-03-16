Camila Cabello is staying pretty tightlipped about her romance with Matthew Hussey, but she's being downright coy about whether she's in love.

Shutterstock/REX/Shutterstock

The "Havana" singer appeared on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast and was asked about paparazzi images taken last month that showed her kissing the 30-year-old dating coach.

"I am really, really happy," she said. "I feel like I've never been happier in my life."

Earlier in the chat she even said she was on "cloud nine."

When pressed on her new relationship, she said, "As far as that, I have always been such a private person and the one thing that has been, I think, the hardest thing about this industry has been letting go of that privacy."

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

"'Cause I feel like, for my sanity and for the sanity of the people I care about, you gotta keep some things sacred," she said. "I need to keep some things mine for them to be special—and just to protect that. But yeah, to answer your question, I'm really happy."

Last month, Camila and Matthew were spotted kissing in Mexico.

An insider told E! News at the time, "Camila recently started dating Matthew. It wasn't something she expected, but she knew of him and really enjoys his work."

That much is very true. Before they got together, she was singing his praises while on Elvis Duran's radio show.

"Hey wait, by the way, is Matthew Hussey still [here]?" she asked Elvis in January. "I love him. He's great. He gives good advice."