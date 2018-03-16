Although they are on a break, it's not really over for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, according to friends of the duo.

But, if "Jelena" truly wants to be together, they need to get over their differences, which is a major issue.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

"They are still in contact and talking," a source told E! News. "They have cooled off on being together all the time and making it a big serious thing."

"They had several disagreements on their lifestyle and how to handle their relationship in the public eye," the source continued. "She really wants to keep things low key and out of the spotlight. Selena has been spending time with her family and her girlfriends. She is still going to church and keeping the lines open with Justin though. This is a more reset and a step back to reevaluate what's going on and what direction they want to go in."

Justin and Selena's love story has seen many, many peaks and valleys over the years. The duo were together as teens, but had a well-documented split in 2012. They got back together over the years and reconciled again last fall. Although they're currently on the outs, its seems that they're only keeping each other an arm's length away.

WENN

This break is "likely not the end," another source told E! News.

Justin and Selena made headlines earlier this month on his birthday, due to the fact that she wasn't there.

"She's on a break with Justin partly because of family pressure but also because of some issues surrounding his birthday," another source told E! "She wanted to have a quiet birthday celebration with Justin and he wanted to go big and involve all of his church friends."