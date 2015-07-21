In the words of a Blake Shelton hit, Miranda Lambert just likes "doin' what she likes."

As rumors run rampant about about the cause of the split between the one of country music's golden couples, one report claims that it had to do with Blake's desire for a family and Miranda's desire to record music and tour.

Since marrying in 2011, the former couple had been plagued by multiple allegations of infidelity, but they always seemed to pay no mind to the rumors. Sometimes they even made fun of them. The latest rumor is that Miranda may have cheated on Blake with Chris Young.

Chris, meanwhile, was fast to put the kibosh on those rumors. On his Facebook page, he wrote, "I don't normally address gossip but in this case I will. My name has been mentioned as a contributing factor in Blake and Miranda's divorce. That is totally FALSE. They are both my friends and I would not betray that friendship. Just wanted to clear that up."

According to the New York Post, the split actually had more to do with distance and the Blake's want to settle down.

"He is eager to have children, but she really enjoys not being tied down. I think they both were off on what the time frame would be," a source told the New York Post.

Both Blake and Miranda often spoke about often being separated due to their busy schedules. Miranda, the newspaper said, was fine with their arrangement, whereas Blake grew tired of it.

"They are never together, and he was wanting them to move close to being together," the source said. "She really loves her career and touring. She has the ability to go and record albums when she wants and to tour."

The split, has left Miranda "sad," a source telling People magazine, adding that the "Kerosene" singer is "trying to process everything."

"She's doing the best she can and taking it day by day," the source said.

Aside from their statement, neither party has commented about the divorce publicly or on social media (although the background of Blake's Twitter page is still a picture of Miranda.)

Let's take a look back at what ultimately led up to the shocking split following a decade-long love story as told via Blake and Miranda's songs.

June 8, 2005: "I Found Someone" -- Blake Shelton. Miranda and Blake meet for the first time while performing duet for the CMT special 100 Greatest Duets. They sang "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma." Blake was married at the time, but it was here that they fell in love with each other. Miranda said in multiple interviews that she kept her distance from Blake until he was divorced from his wife.

May 9, 2010: "Heart Like Mine" -- Miranda Lambert. Blake proposes to Miranda with a diamond and platinum ring.

April 2011: " I Just Really Miss You" -- Miranda Lambert. Blake joins "The Voice" as a coach, as his then-fiancee's career was beginning to skyrocket. They begin spending a lot of time apart due to the conflicting schedules.

May 13, 2011: "God Gave Me You" -- Blake Shelton. Nearly a year to the day after getting engaged (and six years of being together,) the couple marries in Texas. The menu featured venison that Miranda harvested herself.

The couple reportedly only spent 150 days together in their first 18 months of marriage because of their busy lives.

Late 2012: "Fastest Girl In Town" -- Miranda Lambert. It's getting tougher for these two. Blake admits that Miranda will literally fly across the country to be with him for an evening, whereas he wouldn't do that. He tells People magazine at the time, "I'm just a guy about it, I guess. She's always been the one to go through hell to make sure we spend time together," he said. "She's kept us strong, especially in the early days when it was easy to give up and say 'This is too hard. She's the one that's always found a way."

March 17, 2013: "Kiss My Country A—" -- Blake Shelton. Tabloids are printing multiple stories that the couple is splitting and that Miranda hates Blake's drinking. "I just read in a tabloid that our marriage is falling apart!!!" he tweets, referencing a story linking him romantically to another singer. "Oh no! Can't wait to read if we make it or not," Lambert responded.

April 19, 2015: "All About Tonight" -- Blake Shelton. Miranda wins four awards at the Academy of Country Music awards. Rumors of marital strife go into overdrive after she doesn't thank Blake in any of her speeches.

July 20, 2015: "Over You" -- Miranda Lambert. The couple announced they are divorcing after four years of marriage. A judge grants signs off on the divorce that same day.

"This is not the future we envisioned," the pair said in a statement. "And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."