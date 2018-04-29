Miranda Lambert found herself at the center of a cheating scandal last week, which has given new life to past claims of infidelity.

Her ex Jeff Allen, a former country singer who's now a barber, alleges that Miranda cheated on him with Blake Shelton.

A quick recap of how we got here: On April 24, two magazines, Us Weekly and In Touch, published reports accusing Miranda of hooking up with married Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker before Evan filed for divorce from his wife, Staci, in February. There's speculation that Miranda was still dating musician Anderson East, her boyfriend of more than two years, around the time too.

A day later, Miranda's ex-husband, Blake Shelton, chimed in with a cryptic tweet: "Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!" he wrote. Fans immediately speculated that Blake was calling Miranda out for cheating on him before he divorced her in July 2015.

A day after that on April 26, Miranda's ex, Jeff, took to social media to criticize Blake. "You know, i've always given you the benefit of the doubt and chalked it up to just being human, But you must be one arrogant SOB to pop off something like this, when I know damn good and well you were cheating on your wife and Miranda was cheating on me when you two started up," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet to Blake, Us Weekly reported.

Jeff then tweeted, "I kept my mouth shut for 13 years. Sorry, his karma tweet rubbed me wrong. All of this is pointless."

Both Miranda and Blake have previously admitted that they fell for one another after meeting at a 2005 CMT duets special taping when Blake was married to first wife Kaynette Williams.

Jeff further explained his Twitter outburst to RadarOnline. "I'm sure Miranda did [Blake] dirty just like she did me, but he wasn't thinking about me when he was cheating with her, so I don't know why he thinks it's karma," Jeff said. Radar reported that Jeff and Miranda were even engaged, and that Miranda allegedly dumped Jeff by phone after three years of coupledom all those years ago.

"A friend of mine sent me Blake's tweet and I just thought it was arrogant and off-putting. I just thought, 'Man, go on and live your life and do your own thing.' I'd opened shows for him and knew people around town that knew him and I'd just never said anything. But his tweet just rubbed me up so much," Jeff added.

He continued, "I wasn't doing it to stick up for Miranda -- I'm not trying to let her off the hook, because it takes two."