Kelly Clarkson loses 37 pounds without working out, plus more news

How Kelly Clarkson lost nearly 40 pounds

Lookin' good! Kelly Clarkson co-hosted the "Today" show on Friday, June 8, where she opened up about her major weight loss to Hoda Kotb. Turns out it had nothing to do with exercise. "I don't work out. I mean, I should, [for my] heart and stuff. I do wine instead," she joked (via ET). The singer and mother of four went on to explain she was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease and a thyroid problem in 2006. She's since read a book called "The Plant Paradox," and it's changed her entire eating regimen -- and, apparently, her figure. The book, she said, is about, "understanding food and understanding what we do to food." Once she took its contents to heart, the weight just came right off. "It worked wonderfully for me. It's, like, 37 pounds, like that's a side effect," she said. "Here's the best part, y'all. It's not even the weight. I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn't really the weight, for me it was [that] I'm not on my medicine anymore. My blood work came back and I haven't been on my medicine since, like, February." Kelly also revealed she's still eating the food she loves. "Honestly, it's the same stuff you eat, I just use different ingredients," she explained. "I still have, like, cake. Like, literally, I still have everything the same as I did, even, like, fried chicken, but I use, like, casoid flour, tapioca, or almond flour. And I use, like, non-hormone chicken." Before changing the subject, she made a low-key plea to the powers that be to make diets like hers more accessible in this country. "Honestly, I'm going to be real with you. It's really expensive to do. I wish the government would really back humanity on this because it's really, really hard to find [ingredients]," she said. "I was poor growing up, there's no way my family could have afforded this. It helps out so much with health. Like I said, my auto-immune disease is, like, gone. And I'm, like, 37 pounds lighter!"

