Rehabbed Celebrities

By Marisa Laudadio

Celebrities who've battled addiction, eating disorders or mental health issues are just like anybody else who's struggling: They've got to take things one day at a time. But many of them need help along the way as they try to figure out how to live a life free from addiction. On the heels of confirmation that Selena Gomez sought treatment in January, let's learn more about celebrity recovery, including Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, Catherine Zeta-Jones and plenty of rock stars, comedians and political figures ...

Selena Gomez

Sought Treatment: January 2014

Eyebrows raised in December when the 21-year-old canceled the Australian and Asian legs of her Stars Dance tour. "I need to spend some time on myself in order to be the best person I can be," she said at the time. Part of that journey to be the best included a stint at the start of the year in a treatment facility in Arizona. What Selena was focused on recovering from remains up for debate. Though her rep insisted to People that her rehab stay had nothing to do with substance abuse, other outlets rely on sources that say otherwise. "Sources say Selena went for a combination of problems, including alcohol, pot and prescription Ambien. She's also addicted to Justin Bieber," writes TMZ.