Jessica Simpson is a mother for the third time.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The singer-turned-clothing tycoon and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed a daughter on March 19, she announced on Wednesday. The couple named their little princess Birdie Mae Johnson.

Jessica's Instagram, which showed a picture of her 6-year-old daughter Maxwell admiring the baby, said Birdie weighed 10 lbs, 13 oz.

According to The Blast, Jessica was surrounded by her family, including her father, Joe, when she gave birth.

In addition to Maxwell, Jess and Eric share son Ace, 5.

Jessica announced the pregnancy last August on social media, and she hinted on social media that she was naming the baby Birdie.

The pregnancy, though, was far from easy. In fact, just a day before the birth, Jessica shared an image of herself in a bikini looking rather miserable as her huge baby belly poked out.

"Jess-tation," she captioned the photo.

In March, she spent a week in the hospital while battling bronchitis.

"After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I'm finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey," she wrote at the time.

After that, she posted a selfie with a surgical mask while indicating she was still recovering.

Perhaps the most notable moment of her pregnancy, at least publicly, came after she posted a photo of her incredibly swollen feet in January.

"Any remedies?! Help!!!!," she pleaded with her Instagram followers. Jessica eventually used cupping therapy to help.

She also battled several acid reflux during the pregnancy and she even broke a toilet.

"Warning...Don't lean back on the toilet when pregnant," she wrote on Instagram in February.

It's probably fair to say that after seeing Birdie it was all worth it.