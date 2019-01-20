Jessica Simpson's fans are convinced that she's naming her baby girl "Birdie," and the name is not flying with her social media followers.

The singer-turned-fashion entrepreneur is on the verge of welcoming her third child, and over the weekend she had a baby shower which was attended by sister Ashlee Simpson Ross and pal CaCee Cobb, among others. In the social media images, Jessica kept sharing the phrase "Birdie's Nest," certainly alleging that that's the name she and her husband, Eric Johnson, have chosen for their impending baby girl.

Fans seem less than thrilled with the name, and they let her know it.

"Horrible name," one person said. Another added, "For the love of God.. please tell me she isn't naming the baby Birdie??!"

"Beautiful pic of you all...... but Birdie??? Poor kid!!!," another added.

Many of Jessica's 4.4 million Instagram followers noted that "Total Divas" star Brie Bella and Busy Philipps have daughters named Birdie, as well, and chided Jessica for "copying" them.

However, the reactions weren't all negative. A lot of others defended Jessica.

"Good thing it's her baby and not some of y'alls. How rude can you be?," one person said, while many others said it was "so cute."