Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart call it quits (at least for now)

By Kat Giantis

Legions of "Twilight" fans are once again dealing with an emotional upheaval. On the heels of rampant reports of a relationship rift, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have parted ways for the second time in less than a year, according to People and Us Weekly.

But sources for both outlets hint that their romance of three-plus years may not be over for good, and that they are merely on a "much-needed break."

Word is, things came to a head on the actor's 27th birthday on May 13, when he supposedly skipped out on a party that K. Stew, 23, arranged with their friends. Paparazzi captured her that day looking upset as she talked on her phone.

Up until then, Robsten appeared to be unbroken. He rendezvoused with her following the Met gala in New York on May 6, and they jetted back to Los Angeles together two days later. In April, the pair were hand-in-hand at the Coachella Music Festival, an outing that came a month after they reunited following a two-month separation (Pattinson was filming in Australia).

An insider tells Us that Rob and Kristen have been experiencing "problems" lately and "fighting a lot." Another spy recently tattled to E! News that their troubles boiled down to "priorities": "He's been hanging out with the boys a lot, and she's been with her girlfriends. They seem to be living separate lives at the moment."

Their previous split came after the actress was caught on camera last July in a Mini Cooper-set makeout session with her married-with-kids "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders.

Stewart quickly issued a groveling apology, calling the two-timing a "momentary indiscretion" that "jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most -- Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

The mea culpa apparently worked, because they soon reconciled. And while a reunion may or may not happen this time, at least we'll always the memories.

Remember Robsten the way they were by clicking on for oodles more photos …