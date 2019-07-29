Tarek El Moussa's new love interest looks an awful lot like his ex, plus more news

Tarek El Moussa spotted making out with a new love interest

Tarek El Moussa is moving from his ex-wife, Christina Anstead -- with someone who bears more than a passing resemblance to her. The "Flip or Flop" star was recently spotted making out with Heather Rae Young in Redondo Beach, Calif., on a yacht. Photos published by TMZ show the new flame has long blonde hair and similar features to Christina, who's now married to Ant Anstead and expecting a child. The resemblance doesn't stop with Heather's looks, though. Like Christina (and Tarek), Heather works in real estate and appears on a reality show, though her focus is luxury building sales and she appears on the Netflix series, "Selling Sunset." Tarek and Christina split in 2016 and finalized their divorce last year.

