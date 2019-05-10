Amy Schumer welcomes her own 'royal baby' and more ICYMI news

Baby bliss

Welcome to motherhood, Amy Schumer! The actress and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, welcomed a baby boy on May 5. Amy announced the news on Instagram while referencing the other big birth news of the week. "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she wrote on May 6 alongside an image debuting her son, Gene Attell Fischer. Just before announcing the birth, the comedian posted a series of images from the site of the famed Met Gala, which took place on May 6. "Met look this year," she joked while wearing casual maternity clothes. "Last night on the way to the hospital."

