Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally make public debut as a couple, plus more celebrity love life news for May 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early May 2019, starting with this surprising development... Finally! More than five and a half years after they were first romantically linked, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx made their public debut as a couple. They arrived together and posed for photos together -- albeit inside rather than on the red carpet -- at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City on May 6. They even matched! Jamie wore purple shoes that complemented Katie's lavender and violet tulle Zac Posen gown. The pair, who've made headlines for years over their insistence on keeping their relationship private, are at last "feeling more comfortable about being out in public together and not having to hide," an insider told E! News. "They still don't want to have a public relationship, but it was a lot of effort to keep things under wraps and never be able to go out together. The burden of that has been lifted and they are feeling a lot more free to just go out and do normal things." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

