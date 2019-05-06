Newly engaged Jennifer Lopez 'always planned' to remarry, plus more news

Newly engaged Jennifer Lopez says she 'always planned' to remarry

Jennifer Lopez has been down the marriage road three times before, but that didn't stop her from accepting fiancé Alex Rodriguez's recent proposal. "I always planned to get married again," she revealed after performing on the "Today" show on Monday, May 6. "I want to spend my life with somebody. I want to grow old with somebody. I think that's the goal, right? To find a partner to kinda walk through this crazy thing with." The "World of Dance" judge joked of her failed romances, adding, "trust me, I tried before," but knew she and Alex were a perfect match. "We just complement each other," she said. "He's super supportive. He allows me to be who I am. I want him to shine in the greatest way possible and to be his best self. And we just help each other be better people, in a way." Jennifer, who shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, thinks she and Alex work because of their shared values and experiences. "We love our families. We're very similar, as well," she continued. "We grew up the same. We kinda both got in the public eye very young. We both had kind of our hard moments in the public eye, but at the same time, we keep coming back." Alex also has two kids from his first marriage, daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, and Jenny says he's great with their whole brood. "He's like the dad with the camera," she laughed of the former baseball pro, who often posts candid photos of their blended family on Instagram. Alex popped the question with a massive 16-carat sparkler during a couple's getaway to the Bahamas in March.

