Kim Kardashian West is trying to be namaste ahead of the upcoming arrival of her fourth baby via surrogate.

In an attempt to calm down before the baby boy comes, the reality star hosted a super-zen baby shower full of CBD-oil fun and meditation at her and Kanye West's Calabasas home on Saturday, April 27.

"So, because I'm freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks," she said to guests at the chill party, "I thought, what better way to celebrate than have a little CBD and we're gonna do a sound bath. I can't meditate so it'll only be ten minutes, but I thought it would be, like, cool for us to do. Let's zen out on a Saturday."

Family and friends, who included mama Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian and pals Paris Hilton, Chrissy Teigen, Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkin, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, were all feted with navy blue Yeezy slides and CBD-oil massages.

"Everyone at the shower wore Yeezy slides," Olivia wrote on Instagram, "such a good idea! So comfy."

@oliviapierson / Instagram

Kim also had a DIY station where guests could concoct their own custom CBD-infused body oils or epsom bath salts with lavender and rose, and a build-your-own fresh flower arrangement station.

"I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower," she explained (before Kris chimed in to say she insisted her daughter have the party). "But, I thought, I'm freaking the f--- out having a fourth kid, so everyone have a puff and put on some oil."

To make things interesting, Kim also asked guests to write down potential names for her new son on a "name game" board. She zoomed in on one moniker suggestion, in particular, from pal Hrush Achemyan that read, "Robert Harut (Armenian) means He has risen!"

She made sure to thank everyone for coming to the relaxing blue bash the next day, writing, "Yesterday I had my CBD baby shower! Thank you to everyone who celebrated baby #4 with us. It was perfect!"

Kim, who welcomed her third baby Chicago via surrogate in 2018, wanted to have the shower to help her older children, North, 5, and Saint, 3, better understand that a baby was coming despite not carrying it herself.

"When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids," she told E! News earlier this year," because they saw people come. They actually saw that it was like, 'A new baby is coming."'