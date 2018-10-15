The hottest royal dads

To celebrate newlyweds Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's happy announcement that they're expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the hottest royal papas, starting with the second in line to the British throne, Prince William, who has three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- with his wife, Duchess Kate. Now keep reading to see more of the most attractive royal dads...

RELATED: Royal exes: Where are they now?