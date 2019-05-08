Baby Sussex is here! See how Hollywood is reacting to the royal baby news

Baby Sussex is here and it's a boy! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's first child was born on May 6, 2019. Weighing in at just over 7 pounds, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the 8th great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry, who was present for the birth, made an announcement to the press a few hours after the arrival of his new son. "As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I'm just over the moon," he said. "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined." Keep reading to see how other celebs and members of the royal family reacted ...