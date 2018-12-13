Former Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams has been forced to end her stint on Broadway early to focus on her health.

Michelle, 38, had been playing goddess Erzulie in the Broadway production of "Once On This Island." She joined the cast two weeks ago.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, the show announced that Michelle wouldn't be a part of its near future.

"Effective immediately, Michelle T. Williams has been advised by doctors to take a leave of absence from performing," read a statement from the show, according to People magazine.

The statement comes just days after it was announced that Michelle has split with her fiancé Chad Johnson.

While it's not known what prompted doctors to encourage Michelle to end her gig, the singer has been rather open about her mental health struggles.

Aced1500 / Splash News

Earlier this year, she checked herself into a treatment facility for several days to help with her depression.

"For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing," she said in a statement in July. "Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need."

In a chat with People magazine a month later, she said she never contemplated suicide, but she was "questioning life."

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Last year while co-hosting on "The Talk," she said she began suffering from depression as an early teen.

"I didn't know until I was in my 30s what was going on," she said, adding that she chalked it up to "growing pains" or "turning into a woman."

"So many people are walking around acting like they've got it all together and they're suffering," she said. "For years, I was in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression."