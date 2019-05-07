Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Met Gala

With a theme like "Camp: Notes on Fashion," we knew the 2019 Met Gala would be a feast for the eyes. The theme gave designers license to be as extravagant and over-the-top as they could dream -- and many answered the call with feathers, sequins and miles upon miles of trains. But if this theme was built for anyone, it was Lady Gaga, who also happened to be a co-chair for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute benefit in New York City. With plenty of her most famous fashion moments adhering to camp standards, it was a given that she'd knock this Met Gala getup out of the park! So what exactly did she wear? Not one, not two, not even three different outfits! No, the superstar gave us four different looks and even changed into them all right on the pink carpet. Gaga showed up in this glamorous hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown with a 25-foot train. The frock featured a seam down the front that would eventually give way to a completely different ensemble -- and then some. Keep reading to take a closer look at her first outfit of the night, then see the rest of the best and worst dressed stars...

