Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 Met Gala

A bishop hat! Halos! Countless crosses! The 2018 Met Gala took place on May 7, 2018, and we were impressed by how many stars brought this year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, to life! While some celebrities played it safe (cue the gold dresses), many took risks and reminded us why the Met Gala is the best fashion night of the year! So who has us giving thanks and who committed sartorial sins on the first Monday in May? Let's start with a famous face who definitely didn't disappoint -- the archangel Katy Perry! The superstar can always be counted on to take a fashion risk and adhere to the theme, and this year, Katy took the Heavenly Bodies idea quite literally, making herself into an actual angel with the help of Versace. We're going to need to break this look down piece by piece, so keep reading to see more of Katy's ensemble plus the rest of the best and worst dressed at the Met Gala!

