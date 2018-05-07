The hottest couples of the 2018 Met Gala
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the hottest duos of the 2018 Met Gala, starting with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who were caught on camera sharing a sweet smooch. Now keep reading to see more of the evening's cutest couples...
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the hottest duos of the 2018 Met Gala, starting with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who were caught on camera sharing a sweet smooch. Now keep reading to see more of the evening's cutest couples...