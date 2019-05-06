Dynamic Duos

Best duos of the 2019 Met Gala

Kevin Tachman / MG19 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/ 1 / 53

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best duos of the 2019 Met Gala, starting with Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who rarely pose together in public. Now keep reading to see more perfect pairings on fashion's biggest night...

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019

Up NextReady to wed
Kevin Tachman / MG19 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/ 1 / 53

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best duos of the 2019 Met Gala, starting with Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who rarely pose together in public. Now keep reading to see more perfect pairings on fashion's biggest night...

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries