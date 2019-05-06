Wendy Williams' estranged husband Kevin Hunter is looking for her to pay up in regards to their split.

TMZ reported on Monday that Kevin filed court documents in which he asked for spousal support and also child support for their kid, Kevin Jr., who is currently 18 years old. In addition to that, Kevin wants the talk show host to pay for all of their son's college expenses.

On April 11, Wendy pulled the plug on her marriage of 22 years and filed for divorce from Kevin amid reports that he fathered a chid with another woman. Earlier in the week, he released a statement and took "full accountability" for his actions.

"I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans," he said. "I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."

On April 18, Kevin was removed from his position as an executive producer on "The Wendy Williams Show," a position he had since the inception of the show in 2008.

Shortly after the split, TMZ said Wendy had hired a team of people to make sure her finances were secure. The team helped her cut Kevin off from her money, separated their funds and created new accounts, the site added.

For Wendy, everything is happening so fast. In March she fended off reports of marital turmoil while speaking about Kevin on her daytime show.

"He is my best friend, my lover. He's all this and he's all that. I'm still very much in love with my husband," she said. Wendy then pointed to her wedding ring, adding, "Don't ask me about mine -- it ain't going anywhere, not in this lifetime."