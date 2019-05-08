Charlize Theron reveals why she's hard to be in a relationship with, plus more news

Charlize Theron's OCD makes her a tough relationship partner

She's gorgeous, smart and talented, but it turns out Charlize Theron might not be the ideal girlfriend or wife. When the 43-year-old "Long Shot" actress and her costar, Seth Rogen, checked with James Corden on "The Late Late Show" this week, Charlize revealed she has some quirks that make her "really hard to be in a relationship with," according to the Daily Mail. "I'm very OCD, I don't like the idea of having too much stuff -- or stuff that I don't use -- it really bothers me, yes," she admitted, sharing an example of how she once tossed her man's shoes. "I was in a relationship and whenever this person went out of town, I couldn't help myself. I needed to get kind of rid of -- listen, I was being helpful, I think -- because men's shoes are tricky," she said. "He had very tricky shoes and when he was out of town, I would get rid of the tricky shoes and he would come home and within two hours say, 'Where are my straw shoes?' And I'm like, 'Did you just hear yourself? You're wearing straw shoes -- no grown man should wear straw shoes' ... and he had like the clown patch shoes, the fabric patch," she continued. That's when Seth broke in to say exactly what was on our minds: "I'm amazed you dated this person!" Alas, she didn't say if said poor shoe taste dude was one of her famous exes, who have included Sean Penn, Keanu Reeves and Brad Pitt.

