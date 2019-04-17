Halle Berry's late night cravings look good.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a revealing image to her Instagram page that showed her wandering through the kitchen while wearing an unbuttoned denim jacket with no shirt underneath. Meanwhile, her hair and makeup looked flawless as if she were on a photo shoot.

"Lookin' for a late night snack," she captioned the risqué snap.

Naturally, social media couldn't help but react to the image.

"Omg.... guys," someone commented, "are your partners nearby wondering why you're drooling?"

Another added, "She's still got it." "Tell Me a Story" actress Dania Ramirez wrote, "I mean… I'm speechless."

Naomi Campbell commented with fire emojis, while other stars, including La La Anthony, posted heart-eye emojis.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

How does Halle stay in such good shape. Last year, she said one of her secrets was drinking bone broth.

"It's made with bones that are simmered for at least 8 hours. I like to slow cook my bones in my crock pot for 24 hours," she wrote on Instagram last August. "The purpose is to cook the bones until they produce gelatin collagen and trace minerals that support the immune system and helps with the development of healthy joints, bones, ligaments and tendons as well as hair and SKIN! These nutrients are considered 'beauty foods' because they help the body with proper structural alignment and beautiful skin and hair."

She added, "I know for some this may sound nasty as hell, but I promise you it's not bad at all and drinking bone both will slow down your inevitable race to the finish line!"

Clearly, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post, it's working.