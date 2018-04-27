"I also want to share one of my secret weapons that I think has helped me defy my age and look and feel younger than my years," she wrote. "The secret is Bone Broth!"
Halle detailed how to prepare the broth to her liking, and she listed the ways that she believes bone broth helps her.
"It's made with bones that are simmered for at least 8 hours. I like to slow cook my bones in my crock pot for 24 hours," she said. "The purpose is to cook the bones until they produce gelatin collagen and trace minerals that support the immune system and helps with the development of healthy joints, bones, ligaments and tendons as well as hair and SKIN! These nutrients are considered 'beauty foods' because they help the body with proper structural alignment and beautiful skin and hair."
She continued, "The collagen in #bonebroth also helps with digestion and heals your gut lining and reduces intestinal inflammation. It's important to find bones from humanely raised healthy animals. 100% grass-fed cows, bison, lamb and organic chicken bones. Wild game like deer and antelope are great as well. You can drink it plain or how I like it with a little salt, ground pepper and crushed garlic."