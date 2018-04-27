Halle Berry seems to laugh at father time with her incredible skin, energy and, let's face it, good looks.

While trying to encourage her 2.6 million Instagram followers to embrace fitness on Friday, the 51-year-old shared her secret to her beauty and fitness regimen, and it's all about bones… literally.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

"I also want to share one of my secret weapons that I think has helped me defy my age and look and feel younger than my years," she wrote. "The secret is Bone Broth!"

Halle detailed how to prepare the broth to her liking, and she listed the ways that she believes bone broth helps her.

"It's made with bones that are simmered for at least 8 hours. I like to slow cook my bones in my crock pot for 24 hours," she said. "The purpose is to cook the bones until they produce gelatin collagen and trace minerals that support the immune system and helps with the development of healthy joints, bones, ligaments and tendons as well as hair and SKIN! These nutrients are considered 'beauty foods' because they help the body with proper structural alignment and beautiful skin and hair."

She continued, "The collagen in #bonebroth also helps with digestion and heals your gut lining and reduces intestinal inflammation. It's important to find bones from humanely raised healthy animals. 100% grass-fed cows, bison, lamb and organic chicken bones. Wild game like deer and antelope are great as well. You can drink it plain or how I like it with a little salt, ground pepper and crushed garlic."

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

The actress concedes that her beauty tricks may be unorthodox.

"I know for some this may sound nasty as hell," she wrote, "but I promise you it's not bad at all and drinking bone both will slow down your inevitable race to the finish line!"

Halle Berry is still bad to the bone.