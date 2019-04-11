Lori Loughlin is reportedly panicking about the prospect of jail time, plus more news

Lori Loughlin is reportedly 'freaking out' about jail prospect

In today's college admissions scandal news ... People reports former "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin is starting to realize she's probably going to jail and she's less than pleased by that prospect. "Lori is finally realizing just how serious this is," an insider says of the conspiracy to commit mail fraud, honest services fraud and money laundering charges she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli face for allegedly paying out bribes to get their daughters into U.S.C. "She is seeing the light that she will do jail time," the source adds, "and is freaking out." It seems Lori and Mossimo hadn't considered the possibility they could end up behind bars when they rejected their first plea deal offer. Lori also perhaps didn't consider that it looked a bit off for her to sign autographs outside the courtroom, which she did this week. "She was obviously extremely nervous and the actress side of Lori came out," said E!'s source. "She doesn't know how else to be in public. Her natural reaction was to just smile and try to be lighthearted. She's always been so well loved and charming, that's the part she knows how to play in public." Like a dozen other parents implicated in the scandal, Lori's actress peer, Felicity Huffman, took full responsibility for her crimes and agreed to a plea deal. Lori and Mossimo could reportedly face between 2 and 20 years behind bars. According to Page Six, the couple is now "engaged in strategy talks" with crisis manager Hunter Frederick, who has previous worked with stars like Lindsay Lohan and Gwyneth Paltrow when they were facing nasty image problems.

