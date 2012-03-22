Hilary Duff Welcomes a Baby Boy

Us Weekly

It's a boy for Hilary Duff!

The singer-actress and her husband of 18 months, former NHL center Mike Comrie, welcomed their first child, a boy named Luca Cruz, on March 22.

Duff first shared the happy news via Twitter on Thursday. "Welcome to the world, Luca Cruz Comrie!" she shared. "Tuesday evening, we became proud parents of a healthy 7 pound, 6 ounce beautiful boy."

PHOTOS: How Hilary went from a child star to a mommy

Added Duff, "We are overjoyed and feel like the luckiest parents in the world."

Announcing her pregnancy in August 2011 -- one year after tying the knot -- 24-year-old Duff could hardly wait to welcome her family's new little one.

PHOTOS: See which other stars have romanced athletes

"People keep saying to me, 'Sleep right now. Get your sleep!'" Duff told Us in December 2011. "I keep saying, 'I just want the baby here! I want to play and I'm ready to see what he looks like.'"

As she settles into motherhood, Duff insists music isn't far from her mind, and expects to get back into the recording studio before too long. Her most recent album, "Dignity," was released in 2007.

PHOTOS: Hilary and other stars who romanced athletes

"I think that after I have the baby I'll want to sit still for a few months and learn how to be a really good mom, " Duff -- whose most recent album, Dignity, was released in 2007 -- has said. "And then there's no reason why I can't put a record out and tour. ... It might take a little while but I'm really excited about it."

Keep clicking to see photos of Hilary Duff from her pregnancy!