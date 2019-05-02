Charlize Theron's best looks of 2019

With her statuesque height and stunning beauty, Charlize Theron can slay almost any look. In celebration of the release of her newest film, the comedy "Long Shot" opposite Seth Rogen on May 3, 2019, we're taking a look at Charlize's most stylish ensembles of 2019. The South African actress donned this gorgeous Givenchy couture gown with a black keyhole bodice and peplum top and a hot pink skirt for the London premiere of "Long Shot" in April. She finished the look with a silver bedazzled clutch and Jessica McCormack jewels. Keep reading for more flawless fashion from Charlize...

RELATED: Cardi B's best style moments