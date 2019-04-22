Best recent looks from the stars of 'Avengers: Endgame'

The Avengers are not only fierce in the superhero world -- they're also fierce on the red carpet! In celebration of the debut of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 26, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast's most stylish looks of late, starting with Brie Larson. The Academy Award winner wore this bold, playful purple and pink-ruffled Rodarte dress, which she accessorized with Gianvito Rossi pumps and diamond Anabela Chan earrings, to a fan event celebrating "Avengers: Endgame" in Seoul, South Korea, in April 2019. Keep reading for more great recent looks from the cast...

RELATED: Marvel superheroes, sidekicks, antiheroes and Avengers ranked