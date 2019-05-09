Just after MTV announced that Jenelle Evans would no longer be featured on "Teen Mom 2" — her husband David Eason had already been dropped from the show — a report said the she and her husband had inked a deal with WE Tv to star on "Marriage Boot Camp."

Not so fast, my friends.

According to TMZ, the WE Tv executives are very nervous about David's behavior, so much so that they want him evaluated by a psychologist to determine if he's a safety risk to Jenelle, the other cast members and the crew. If a shrink thinks that David is not mentally stable enough to be on TV without an incident, the network may very well pull the reported contract offer.

TMZ noted that the "Marriage Boot Camp" may renege the alleged offer anyway because the network has been "flooded with negative comments" about the couple's possible participation on the show.

Interestingly, on Wednesday, WE Tv said the couple would not be on the show.

"There are no plans to cast Jenelle Evans and David Eason on #MarriageBootCamp," a tweet said.

David is no stranger to controversy. Last year Jenelle accused him of attacking her in their North Carolina home, telling a 911 dispatcher that she may have broken her collarbone during the incident. Jenelle later said it was a misunderstanding, claiming she "tripped over a hole" while arguing with her husband about something.

David, however, became a public enemy when he admitted to killing their family dog, Nugget, after it "snapped" at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. Last week, a source close to Jenelle told TMZ that David took Nugget outside after he lightly nipped at Ensley and continuously slammed the dog against their back deck. Afterward, a very unapologetic David took Nugget into a wooded area and shot him.

Around that same time, David threatened a reporter who asked about the incident.

A Sheriff's official allegedly called David "the most dangerous person we've seen in the 3 counties."

Last winter, David showed off a cache of guns and ammunition in a video taken after the Secret Service paid him a visit for what were perceived as threats against President Donald Trump and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

According to TMZ, David admits he has anger issues.

Some reports indicate Jenelle is contemplating divorcing David, but on May 8, Jenelle praised her husband and said they were working on their marriage.

"Me and David are looking into marriage counseling," the reality star said, according to E! News. "He has totally been there since this happened with MTV. David's been really supportive and told me just stay positive, everything will be fine."