Cardi B's husband, Offset, was unharmed after the Atlanta recording studio he was inside of on Wednesday night got shot up during a drive-by shooting.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that the Migos rapper was at the Crossover Entertainment Group studio when bullets started flying at the building. It's not known why the studio was shot up, but TMZ said "at least one witness felt [Offset] might have been the target of the shooting," as he had allegedly been outside just before the incident.

"When the gunshots rang out, we're told people inside the studio rushed into another room for cover until things calmed down," the report said.

Police confirmed the shooting, indicating that it occurred about 9 PM and it damaged three vehicles parked near the studio. The building's exterior and at least one apartment window were also damaged.

A witness also told police that one person was shot in the leg, but they were unable to confirm that.

By the time police arrived, the rapper had also left the studio. Authorities hope to speak to Offset about the incident, but have not done so yet.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Police are said to be reviewing surveillance which apparently shows a vehicle driving down the street after the bullets stopped flying.

The drive-by shooting didn't appear to get Offset down. On Thursday, he posted a teaser video to Instagram promoting DJ Snake's new video for his song "Enzo," which features Offset, 21 Savage, Sheck Wes and Gucci Mane.