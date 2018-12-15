When Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa first split back in 2016, there was so much drama involved that it seemed unlikely their HGTV show, "Flip or Flop" would survive.

Two years later, however, the hit series is headed for an eighth season and its stars are finding they can actually get along, both as colleagues and as co-parents to their 8-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 3-year-old son, Brayden.

On Friday, Dec. 13, the former couple sat down with "Today" host Natalie Morales for their first joint interview since their divorce, which was finalized January.

"It was up and down, up and down," said Tarek, when asked why they would even bother going through the potential pain of working together (via People).

"We shot the pilot in summer of 2011, so we've been doing this for a really long time," he continued. "It's part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw everything away, it just wasn't worth it."

Christina chimed in to add that since they "have two amazing kids together ... it's just easier to work together and get along."

Which is not to say every moment they share is perfect.

When Natalie asked the two if they didn't sometimes have days when they want "to kill" each other, Christina replied with a breezy, "Yeah of course," before joking, "maybe today might be one of them."

Picking up on her teasing vibe, Tarek responded, "The question is, are there days when I don't want to kill her?"

As the conversation continued, Natalie honed in on one more burning question: Has working together become easier since the divorce?

That's where the two still don't see eye to eye. While Christina promptly said things were easier on-set these days than they had been, Tarek said he feels the opposite.

"Oh no, not at all," he told the "Today" host.

"Oh, god, it is," Christina said. "Just ignore him."

Finally, the interview turned to the issue of moving on. Christina's been dating British television personality Ant Anstead for more than a year -- and seems to have no qualms about publicly voicing her love for her new man and her dreams of their future together on Instagram.

Tarek acknowledged that he thinks Ant is "great," telling Natalie, "He seems like a good guy," and adding, "My kids seem to like him."

As for his own love life, Tarek is taking things slower than his ex. Though he said he's dating a bit, he admitted he's not ready for anything serious.

"I don't think I'm gonna have a relationship for quite some time," he said.

Season 8 of "Flip or Flop" is expected to premiere in the spring, while Christina's new solo project, "Christina on the Coast" is set to debut in early 2019.