Christina El Moussa gushes about Ant Anstead romance on their one-year anniversary, plus more news

Christina El Moussa marks one-year anniversary with Ant Anstead

To say Christina El Moussa is in love with Ant Anstead would be a major understatement. Judging from the tearjerker of an Instagram post she shared on the couple's one year anniversary on Monday, Oct. 29, the "Flip or Flop" star is smitten and completely blissed out about what's apparently been a fairytale romance. "If you aren't in the mood for a sentimental / mushy post I suggest you keep scrolling. 😏.....," she began the message, warning fans she was about to get even more candid than usual about her feelings for Ant. "A year ago today @ant_anstead called me for the first time and we spoke for 29 mins two days later while he was at Sema he FaceTimed me (I was thinking who FaceTimes) anyways I answered and we spoke for 2.5 hours ... two days later we met for the first time and we've been inseparable ever since," Christina continued. "#FATE @ant_anstead you have showed me what real unconditional love is. You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad for anything in my past. You put me in my place when I need to be put there. Hold me when I'm having a bad day. I love this life with you. I love our blended family. I can't wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it's going to be magical. ♥️🔥🔥💫 To quote my fav artist 'Wise men say only fools rush in .... but I can't help falling in love with you'♥️." It's hardly the first time Christina's gushed about her man on social media -- back in September, she echoed the sentiments in her latest post when she marked the "magical" 10 months she'd spent with the "Wheeler Dealers" host. Happy anniversary, lovebirds!

RELATED: New celeb couples of 2018