Twirl on your haters, girl!

Kenya Moore, 49, shut down fake pregnancy rumors when she finally revealed her budding baby bump to the world on June 2.

"Won't He do it? 🙏🏾 ," she captioned a full-length photo on Instagram with her bump clearly visible, and added hashtags like, "#godswill #love #hope #faith #family #God #peace."

The picture, featuring Kenya wearing a skintight dress showing off her tiny baby belly, was taken at the 2018 Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo, where she spoke on June 2.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, married to Marc Daly, shared her pregnancy news on one of the reality show's reunion episodes back in April.

"We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year," she announced. "Oh my God, I said that! I don't want to talk about the details because I'm still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place."

She later revealed that she underwent IVF to get pregnant and fortunately, had a good experience with the process.

"I don't have a horror story," she told People mag. "It's weird because you hear other people's troubles with injections and the hormones. And for me, it was a pretty simple process,.

But, pregnancy skeptics still emerged even though Kenya was open about her IVF journey.

The skepticism stems back to persistent rumors that her marriage was fake because she initially didn't bring her hubby around or feature him on the Bravo series.

Most recently, she had to put the kibosh on apparently unfounded divorce accusations.

"Shame on you for constantly regurgitating the slanderous fake news..." she captioned a photo from her wedding day on Instagram on May 24, calling out all of the "#FAKENEWS" out there.

Kenya and Marc, a restaurateur, tied the knot back in 2017.