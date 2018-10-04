Jennifer Garner makes major move in Ben Affleck divorce, plus more news

Jennifer Garner requests private judge in Ben Affleck divorce case

More than three years after Jennifer Garner announced her split from Ben Affleck, she's ready to speed up the divorce process and become officially single for the first time since 2005. The actress recently requested that the judge handling her divorce pass the case along to a private judge, according to TMZ. It seems the regular court system in Los Angeles can be extremely slow to process divorces, whereas a private judge is able to finalize everything much more quickly. Sources tell TMZ Jen is aiming to be done with the whole thing by the end of 2018. The actress only filed for divorce last spring, having reportedly waited until Ben was on solid ground with his on-again, off-again sobriety before putting together a custody agreement for their three children. Ben's current stint in rehab seems to have put him in good standing from his wife's perspective, leading her to make a move toward a speedy resolution with regard to the legal aspects of formally ending their marriage. When it was revealed Ben had returned to drinking earlier this year, it was Jen who drove him to rehab. Last weekend, after the actor was spotted leaving rehab to attend church with his estranged wife and their kids, one of their regular Sunday activities. Speaking to People, a source recently confirmed Ben was more serious than ever about getting healthy. "This time is different," said the insider. "He doesn't want his kids to have to go through this again. Ben is really trying very hard to get better." Ben and Jen settled on the terms of their divorce over the summer and reportedly planned to finalize everything once Ben had completed his treatment program.