Ben Affleck took another break from rehab this weekend. But this time, it was to attend church services with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids.

On Sept. 30, the actor-director -- who completed 30 days at Malibu rehab center The Canyon on Sept. 22 but has decided to stay longer to work on his sobriety -- was photographed attending Sunday services with Jen and kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

DailyMail.com reported that Ben also left rehab one day earlier to visit his kids at Jen's house.

Ben has made headlines for other outings too. Though his rehab center is a residential facility, he's been allowed to leave with a sober coach and a therapist in tow on several occasions, including to get a haircut one day in early September and for almost daily workouts at the gym he built inside his new $19 million house in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood, even though his rehab facility has a gym too.

But he's raised eyebrows for meeting up at his house with Shauna Sexton, the 22-year-old Playboy Playmate he started dating just days before Jen staged the intervention that got him back into treatment on Aug. 22. Shauna has also been photographed driving one of Ben's vehicles to visit him at his treatment center.

Ben's also left rehab for work: On Sept. 26, the actor was photographed heading to the Warner Bros. offices in Los Angeles for a meeting and appeared to have a script with him.

A source told People magazine that despite all the outings, Ben seems to be taking this rehab stay -- the third people know about (following one in 2001 and another in 2017) -- more seriously than he has in the past.

"This time is different. He doesn't want his kids to have to go through this again," the source told People. "Ben is really trying very hard to get better. He is taking things day by day, but it seems he plans on staying at the treatment center for at least a couple of more weeks."