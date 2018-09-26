Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ben Affleck has left rehab … temporarily.

On Sept. 26, the actor was photographed heading to the Warner Bros. office in Los Angeles. After that, a report alleged that the actor had left rehab for good after just more than 30 days in treatment. However, another report claims that's simply fake news.

Clint Brewer / SplashNews.com

TMZ said that Ben is still in treatment and simply left the Malibu rehab facility for a work meeting -- based on the pictures, it looked as if the "Batman" star was carrying a script.

"He's doing well with treatment," TMZ said.

Clint Brewer / SplashNews.com

Ben has been in treatment since his ex Jennifer Garner staged an intervention and drove him to rehab. Multiple reports indicated that Ben was very open to seeking treatment and not resistant to Jen's wishes.

The fact that he left rehab on Wednesday isn't particularly new. In fact, earlier this month it was reported that he's been leaving rehab almost daily to work out at his home.

"Ben is working out at his house," a source told People magazine in early September. "He goes home to his gym to work out with his trainers."

"Since last week, he's been driven from the clinic every day from rehab to the house to work out," the source added. "For a few hours a day. He's always accompanied by his coach and therapist."

Rick Mendoza / SplashNews.com

TMZ reported at the time that Ben is required to have a sober coach with him when he leaves the rehab center.

Ben's home workouts are "now part of his rehab regime," TMZ says.

While some may view Ben's ability to temporarily leave rehab as somewhat precarious, Ben "believes he is strong enough to venture outside the facility with sober coaches," a source told ET.