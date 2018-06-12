So, you want to know how wedding planning is going for Gwyneth Paltrow? Don't ask her -- because she's not really doing anything.

"I'm very busy so I'm actually not that involved in [wedding planning.] I have so much going on and I'm sort of outsourcing that," she told E! News. "I'm probably the least bridezilla person -- probably to a fault -- that has ever come across my wedding planner's office doors."

Peter Barreras/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Goop founder implied that she hasn't decided if she will let her fans get a glimpse of the wedding planning or the actual wedding.

"I don't know if I'll share it or not," she said. "I think it's always a fine line of having something that is just yours but also being celebratory so we'll see."

It's rumored that Gwyneth and her fiance, Brad Falchuk, will be getting married later this year.

Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Although Gwyneth has been married once before, she's treating this wedding like it's her first because she and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, eloped.

"I'm excited about everything! I've never had a wedding before… So even though I'm 45, I sort of feel like a 21 year old," she told People magazine earlier this year. "It's kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends. They send me pictures of dresses -- they're as excited about it as I am."

The couple has already made one important decision when it comes to their future, and it involves children -- or lack thereof.

"Neither of us want more kids," she told Howard Stern last moth. "We're on the same team."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Gwyneth shares two children with her ex. Brad also has two children with his ex-wife.

"It's always tricky with kids and trying to gently blend families and it's hard," Gwyneth said, adding that her beau is "fantastic" with her kids, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

"Brad is someone who is really intelligent," she said. "He's very emotionally intelligent, and I think he's a really good person to try [marriage] with, you know? He's very self-aware. He's got a lot of emotional maturity."