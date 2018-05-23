Gwyneth Paltrow will not be wading into the waters of motherhood again.

The actress told Howard Stern on May 23 that she and her fiance, Brad Falchuk, will not increase their family size.

"Neither of us want more kids," she said. "We're on the same team."

Gwyneth shares two children with her ex-husband Chris Martin. Brad also has two children with his ex-wife.

"It's always tricky with kids and trying to gently blend families and it's hard," Gwyneth said, adding that her beau is "fantastic" with her kids, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

"Brad is someone who is really intelligent," she said. "He's very emotionally intelligent, and I think he's a really good person to try [marriage] with, you know? He's very self-aware. He's got a lot of emotional maturity."

The couple is rumored to be getting married later this year, although many incorrectly thought that a recent engagement party was actually a ruse for a secret wedding.

Although Gwyneth has been married once before, she's treating this wedding like it's her first because she and Chris eloped.

"I'm excited about everything! I've never had a wedding before… So even though I'm 45, I sort of feel like a 21 year old," she told People magazine earlier this year. "It's kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends. They send me pictures of dresses -- they're as excited about it as I am."