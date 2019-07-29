The biggest celebrity love life stories of July 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in July 2019, starting with our favorite young pop stars... Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spent most of early July confirming rumors from late June that they're an item as they were spotted on several PDA-packed outings together. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...

