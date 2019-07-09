Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's rumored romance is going south… south of the border, that is!

The duo has not publicly confirmed their budding relationship, but fans noticed that they just so happened to be at the same place in Mexico over the weekend.

E! News noted that Olivia's friend Kristen Louelle posted several Instagram Stories, one of which features the women relaxing on the beach while Kristen's husband, Tyler Gaffney, and the NFL stud goof around on a stage near them.

On July 7, the Sports Illustrated model posted a snap from the Las Ventanas Al Paraíso resort in Los Cabos, but Christian was not seen in the image.

"Olivia and Christian planned a getaway to Cabo for a few days with their two friends Kristen and Tyler, who actually were the ones that set them up. They had met before in previous social settings, but reconnected recently," a source told E! "They have been texting nonstop since the beginning of last month, and this is the first vacation they have spent together. They have really hit it off and are into each other."

In Mexico, the duo reportedly spent time at the resort's hotel and private beach, and spent the day drinking and dancing together.

"Christian and Olivia are having a lot of fun together, but their relationship isn't serious yet," the source said. "They only connected less than a month ago, but definitely are having fun. Olivia has a lot of upcoming work projects and has expressed to friends that she isn't looking for anything serious at the moment."

Olivia may have a thing for the athletic type, as she previously dated wide receiver Danny Amendola.