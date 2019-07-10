Matt Lauer and Annette Roque have nearly cleared the final hurdle in their divorce.

Gregory Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that Annette filed divorce documents on July 9 in Suffolk County, New York, and Matt isn't contesting the divorce, meaning that a judge needs to simply sign the documents to make them both legally single.

According to previous reports, Annette will walk away with $20 million in assets, but exactly how the duo is splitting their properties isn't publicly known. The New York Post said Annette is getting their horse training facility, Bright Side Farm, which is in Water Mill, New York.

There is no timetable as to when the judge will sign off on the divorce.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Matt and Annette have been married for 20 years and have agreed to share custody of their three children: Jack, 18, Romy, 15, and Thijs, 12.

Matt was making a ton of money -- reportedly $25 million a year -- before he was swiftly fired by NBC in November 2017 for "'inappropriate sexual behavior" in the workplace.

Page Six previously reported that Matt will likely get a new place of his own once the divorce is finalized, but that for now, both he and Annette are still living on the sprawling Strongheart Manor estate, which they purchased from actor Richard Gere in 2016 for $36.5 million. Previous reports have indicated they reside in different buildings on the property.