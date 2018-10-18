Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson call it quits, plus more celeb love life news for mid-October 2018
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-October 2018, starting with the young lovers at the center of the year's biggest whirlwind romance: On Oct. 14, TMZ reported that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who were first linked in May and got engaged just weeks later, called it quits after mutually realizing that "it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off." According to the webloid, "things are over romantically," but the pair "still have love for each other" and "aren't ruling out the possibility of anything in the future." On Oct. 15, TMZ reported that Pete and Ariana's relationship hit the skids after her ex, Mac Miller, died unexpectedly of an apparent drug overdose in September. According to the website, the singer and the "Saturday Night Live" star "hit a life-changing fork in the road" following Mac's death -- "the tipping point that led to their split." TMZ sources say that Ariana has been "an emotional wreck" and in "an incredibly dark place" since the rapper died. "In the aftermath of Mac's death, our sources say Ariana realized a couple of things -- she couldn't be fully invested in her relationship with Pete, and she had rushed into a looming marriage way too fast by getting engaged," wrote TMZ, adding that "nothing seemed amiss" when Ariana accompanied Pete to "SNL" on Oct. 13. "Something clearly snapped Sunday," TMZ concluded. Meanwhile, The Sun Online reported that "Ariana dumped Pete" because "they'd been rowing for two weeks about Pete's lack of support after Mac's death." Said a source, "Ariana has been devastated and Pete couldn't handle it. She realized she needs a grown-up who can support her and that's not him." A People magazine source said that the couple called time on their relationship because it was simply "way too much too soon" and that the breakup is "not shocking to anyone." On Oct. 16, TMZ reported that Ariana gave her $93,000 engagement ring back to Pete. She's reportedly keeping the teacup pig they adopted together -- as well as the $16 million New York City apartment they shared. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...
